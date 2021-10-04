5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

This is a great opportunity to get into this area of beautiful homes in the Central West End. Homes selling on this street range from $400000 to $630000. This home does need rehabbing. The kitchen has already been updated and includes recessed lighting, stainless appliances including Professional Wolf gas stove & hood + French double doors to the deck. There is original woodwork, crown molding, pocket doors. fireplaces, a 2 car detached garage & privacy fenced yard. Original decorative fireplaces in the living room & master bedroom + pocket doors in living & dining rooms. Part finished bonus room/workshop in LL. Home is being sold as is. Seller will do no inspections or repairs. Showing start Thursday Sept. 30, 2021