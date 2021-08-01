5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900

Great opportunity in St. Louis Hills with over 2,000 square feet of living space on first and second floors! This home has been lovingly maintained by the same owners since 1992. Great space with 5 bedrooms. Wood floor throughout most of the first floor. Full basement with finished rec room with a bar and fireplace. Seller installed a $5,000 Hepa filter system. Great location just 1 block from Francis Park and walk-able to many restaurants and shops. Don' miss this great opportunity!! House is being sold As-Is and showings start Friday, 7/30.