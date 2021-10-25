Welcome to Central West End! Gorgeous turn of the century home w/ the charm of the era + the modern amenities desired by today's buyers! Step into the stunning espresso hardwood flooring cathedral ceilings & modern touches you will immediately notice! This home features a lovely double stair case to the 2 additional levels, but most of all the space available w/in a stones throw of all CWE has to offer, Forest park, restaurants, shops, Wash U, BJC & public transit. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast island, & custom touches! This stunner has had a complete facelift from the exterior tuck-pointing, porch, fence & landscaping +deck, to the interior modern finish while still preserving the original charm! All the bedrooms are a gracious size & all bathrooms are custom finishes w/ glass tile, ceramic, & vanities! Main BD boasts window seat, custom shelving closet & recessed lighting + chandelier! Schedule your private tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,000
