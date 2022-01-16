5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

This spacious, fresh rehab is something to see! Close to the historic Lemp Mansion and several restaurants, you'll always find something to do with your free time. Fresh paint, new flooring, and new cabinetry throughout set the tone for this light and bright property. With over 2,000sqft and a full basement, space won't be an issue. However, if you need to breathing room, step out into the privacy fenced backyard (perfect for entertaining on those summer and fall nights!) or on to your second floor balcony and feel the breeze.