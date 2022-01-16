 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000

This spacious, fresh rehab is something to see! Close to the historic Lemp Mansion and several restaurants, you'll always find something to do with your free time. Fresh paint, new flooring, and new cabinetry throughout set the tone for this light and bright property. With over 2,000sqft and a full basement, space won't be an issue. However, if you need to breathing room, step out into the privacy fenced backyard (perfect for entertaining on those summer and fall nights!) or on to your second floor balcony and feel the breeze.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News