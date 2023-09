Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 3 story house located just minutes away from Central West End. House has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The first level has an open concept that makes you feel right at home. Each bathroom has its own unique style but all have been tastefully done. Main floor laundry + room behind kitchen that could serve as a walk in pantry are a huge bonus. Roof and windows are 2 years old. Schedule your showing today!