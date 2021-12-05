This Home has not been on the market since 1998***Located in the heart of Soulard with in walking distance to restaurants, bars, parks, Soulard Market and AB***large 3 story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 space concrete off street parking***main floor offers open floor plan with large rooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, bay window looking out on the deep yard and huge patio and room***second level boasts master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath***third level has a half finish kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath***lower level has lots of space and a finished room. This home is offered in as is condition with no warranties or inspections provided by the sellers. Inspections preformed for buyers' information & not used to reduce the price. Believe sq ft on tax records are incorrect & do not represent whole 3rd floor. Sellers believe the roof was patched but interior damage not repaired. Lock all doors when leaving. Seller will view contracts starting Monday 12/6.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000
