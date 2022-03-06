OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY 3/6/22 from 12-2 PM Welcome to 6033 Dewey Ave! 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home converted from a 2-family in the desirable Holly Hills neighborhood walking distance to Carondelet Park. Walking into this property you will instantly fall in love with some of the original 1925 charm, including the original hardwood flooring, archway leading from the living room to the dining room, and BEAUTIFUL stained-glass windows. Recently updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-in area perfect for your next family gathering. Large deck directly off the kitchen overlooking the fenced backyard. 2021 updates include; roof, electric furnace, 200-amp service and new circuit breaker panel, and some new windows. Not to mention the private driveway and 2 – car detached garage. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this beauty HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900
