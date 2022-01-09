BoM through no fault of the Seller. Fell through at the Closing Table. " Make Sure Buyer is PREQUALIFIED" LOCATED IN FERGUGON'S MOST DESIRED HISTORIC CENTURY HOME NEIGHBORHOOD, THIS EXCEPTIONAL HOME OFFERS LOTS OF CHARM & CHARACTER IN THIS HISTORIC GEM! JOB FINISHED GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS EXTENDS THROUGH 2 FLOORS OF CLASSIC ARCHITECTURE & SITUATED ON 1.7 ACRES, OFFEREING 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 5 CAR GARAGE & NEWER ZONED HVAC. STATELY 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER LEADS INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ WOODBURNING FIREPLACE A DINING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY GATHERINGS! CHEF'S KITCHEN OFFERS CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS W/ PANTRY, PLUS OVERLOOKS THE SUNLIT BREAKFAST RM. COMPLETING THE MAIN FLOOR IS A SUNROOM & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. THE 5 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS ARE SPACIOUS & ATTENTION TO DETAIL & CRAFTMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. THIS HOME OFFERS SO MUCH QUALITY FROM THE MOLDINGS, BEADBOARD, WOODWORK & VINTAGE CRYSTAL LIGHT FIXTURES.! SELLER TO SATISFY THE MUNICIPAL INSPECTION. HOME IS BEING SOLD IN PRESENT CONDITION.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
County Executive Sam Page: ‘This is the worst we’ve ever been in the number of cases and the positivity rate in the pandemic.’
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.