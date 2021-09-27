South City Beautiful 3 Story Home!! Come by and see this 5 Bedroom and 3 full bath Home just waiting on you to add the finishing touches and make it yours. Come into the open foyer with the awesome wood staircase and sitting bench. Going to the right you have the Living Room and Dining Room that have wood floors that flow through the area. There is also a full bath as well. Kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinet for storage and counter space. Second level has the Master Bedroom and 2 additional Bedrooms along with a full bath. You have a 2nd floor laundry just for convenience of not having to go all the way to the basement. The third level has 2 nice size bedrooms and another full bath. No on will ever have to go from one level to another to use the bathroom. Home is located on a corner lot with covered front and back porch, and a large back yard with a privacy fence. You need to check this one out and make it yours!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000
