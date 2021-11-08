5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000

WELCOME HOME to this beautiful Oakville ranch! Boasting stunning updates, open, spacious floor plan and tons of natural light! Walk in the entry foyer to an open living room with a cozy brick fire place, right into the spacious kitchen featuring granite counter tops, updated cabinets, large center island and stainless appliances! 3 bedrooms/2 full baths on the main level, and 2 more sleeping spaces/1 full bath and rec area in the basement. Your summers will be filled with so many memories in the stunning, large IN-GROUND POOL!! The home also has a custom widened driveway for extra parking, main floor laundry, gutter guards and a huge, flat corner lot with plenty of grassy area for kids and/or dogs. Make your appointment today :)