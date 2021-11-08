WELCOME HOME to this beautiful Oakville ranch! Boasting stunning updates, open, spacious floor plan and tons of natural light! Walk in the entry foyer to an open living room with a cozy brick fire place, right into the spacious kitchen featuring granite counter tops, updated cabinets, large center island and stainless appliances! 3 bedrooms/2 full baths on the main level, and 2 more sleeping spaces/1 full bath and rec area in the basement. Your summers will be filled with so many memories in the stunning, large IN-GROUND POOL!! The home also has a custom widened driveway for extra parking, main floor laundry, gutter guards and a huge, flat corner lot with plenty of grassy area for kids and/or dogs. Make your appointment today :)
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.