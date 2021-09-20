5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $285,000

Here is your chance to own a very well maintained family home in the Tower Grove area! Renovated all-brick ranch home one block west of Kingshighway. Perfect for a BIG family. 3 bedrooms, large family room, combined kitchen/dining room and bath on the main level. An ALL NEW kitchen with stainless steel appliances was installed in 2018! Finished lower level with 3 rooms that could be used as bedrooms/office, etc. Walk-out lower level also includes another bathroom, laundry room, kitchen, and recreation room. Detached 2 car garage with plenty of additional parking as leveled fenced backyard has been converted to parking and can be used for RVs and trailers. It's located within walking distance of the park, Botanical Garden, and close to Highway I-64/I-44, the restaurants and shops of St. Louis Hills, and within short distance of Barnes Jewish Hospital and Forest Park. Come and see this house before it's gets sold!