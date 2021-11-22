LOCATED IN FERGUGON'S MOST DESIRED HISTORIC CENTURY HOME NEIGHBORHOOD,THIS EXCEPTIONAL HOME OFFERS LOTS OF CHARM & CHARACTER IN THIS HISTORIC GEM! JOB FINISHED GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS EXTENDS THROUGH 2 FLOORS OF CLASSIC ARCHITECTURE & SITUATED ON 1.7 ACRES, OFFEREING 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 5 CAR GARAGE & NEWER ZONED HVAC. STATELY 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER LEADS INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ WOODBURNING FIREPLACE A DINING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY GATHERINGS! CHEF'S KITCHEN OFFERS CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS W/ PANTRY, PLUS OVERLOOKS THE SUNLIT BREAKFAST RM. COMPLETING THE MAIN FLOOR IS A SUNROOM & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. THE 5 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS ARE SPACIOUS & ATTENTION TO DETAIL & CRAFTMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. THIS HOME OFFERS SO MUCH QUALITY FROM THE MOLDINGS, BEADBOARD, WOODWORK & VINTAGE CRYSTAL LIGHT FIXTURES & PORCELAIN GLASS DOOR KNOBS IS A MUST SEE! SELLER TO MAKE ALL REPAIRS TO SATISFY THE MUNICIPAL INSPECTION, BUT HOME IS BEING SOLD IN PRESENT CONDITION. WELCOME HOME TO NEW ENGLAND COLONIAL CHARM !
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,900
