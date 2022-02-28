5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,900

Impressive 5-bed, 2-bath Ranch loaded with updates in popular Robinwood West subdivision where they move fast! Newer Roof & gutters, AC, Tankless WH, Electrical, Plumbing, freshly painted throughout, new flooring, fixtures, bathroom updates, fully fenced w/in walking to subdivision pool on a private cul-de-sac. Living room, dining room, family room, master bedroom split plus 4 additional bedrooms, one of which is ideal for an office, exercise room or den. 2-car finished garage, all windows throughout are in great shape, open kitchen space with mini-breakfast bar, plenty of cabinetry, retro ceramic backsplash and countertop plus all appliances. Both bathrooms have been semi-updated. Private yard that's an open canvas to do what you want-make it your own paradise as we enter into the warmer months. No steps in the house. Many in the subdivision don't have basements; w/1,870 sq ft of living space plus a big garage with plenty of storage, this one accommodates all buyer needs! MUST SEE!