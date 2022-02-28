Impressive 5-bed, 2-bath Ranch loaded with updates in popular Robinwood West subdivision where they move fast! Newer Roof & gutters, AC, Tankless WH, Electrical, Plumbing, freshly painted throughout, new flooring, fixtures, bathroom updates, fully fenced w/in walking to subdivision pool on a private cul-de-sac. Living room, dining room, family room, master bedroom split plus 4 additional bedrooms, one of which is ideal for an office, exercise room or den. 2-car finished garage, all windows throughout are in great shape, open kitchen space with mini-breakfast bar, plenty of cabinetry, retro ceramic backsplash and countertop plus all appliances. Both bathrooms have been semi-updated. Private yard that's an open canvas to do what you want-make it your own paradise as we enter into the warmer months. No steps in the house. Many in the subdivision don't have basements; w/1,870 sq ft of living space plus a big garage with plenty of storage, this one accommodates all buyer needs! MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.