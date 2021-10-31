LOCATED IN FERGUGON'S MOST DESIRED HISTORIC CENTURY HOME NEIGHBORHOOD,THIS EXCEPTIONAL HOME OFFERS LOTS OF CHARM & CHARACTER IN THIS HISTORIC GEM! JOB FINISHED GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS EXTENDS THROUGH 2 FLOORS OF CLASSIC ARCHITECTURE & SITUATED ON 1.7 ACRES, OFFEREING 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 5 CAR GARAGE & NEWER ZONED HVAC. STATELY 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER LEADS INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ WOODBURNING FIREPLACE A DINING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY GATHERINGS! CHEF'S KITCHEN OFFERS CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS W/ PANTRY, PLUS OVERLOOKS THE SUNLIT BREAKFAST RM. COMPLETING THE MAIN FLOOR IS A SUNROOM & MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. THE 5 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS ARE SPACIOUS & ATTENTION TO DETAIL & CRAFTMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. THIS HOME OFFERS SO MUCH QUALITY FROM THE MOLDINGS, BEADBOARD, WOODWORK & VINTAGE CRYSTAL LIGHT FIXTURES & PORCELAIN GLASS DOOR KNOBS IS A MUST SEE! SELLER TO MAKE ALL REPAIRS TO SATISFY THE MUNICIPAL INSPECTION, BUT HOME IS BEING SOLD IN PRESENT CONDITION. WELCOME HOME TO NEW ENGLAND COLONIAL CHARM !
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $294,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.