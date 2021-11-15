Be a part of one of St. Louis' most desirable and vibrant City Neighborhoods; close to Forest Park, Wash U, The Loop, and Barnes, this stately residence has all the updates you are looking for and is priced to sell. The first floor is wide open, filled with sunshine and ideal for large gatherings of friends and family. The living room and dining room are shown as one continuous space; arrange it however it works for you! The hearth room/family room can be another dining area or TV room, the French doors lead to your cozy outdoor deck and fenced in yard, just add the BBQ and call your friends! There's granite in the kitchen, plenty of storage, and the appliances are stainless. A guest bedroom, full bath, and laundry hook up round out the main level. Second floor has new carpet throughout, the master suite is huge, with separate sitting area, walk-in closet, updated bath w/jacuzzi tub and walk out balcony. Center bedroom is staged as another TV room but could easily be 5th bedroom.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $295,000
