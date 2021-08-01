5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Beautiful architectural details abound in this Historic Gem in sought after Shaw Neighborhood ready to make your own w/big ticket items already done! Roof 2020, Furnace 2021, Updated baths 2021! Rental last 3 years at $1650 per month. Features 5 bedrooms (Primary bed has a fireplace & sitting area) w/ 2 additional beds on 2nd floor & 2 more beds on 3rd floor! Entry foyer is like a room all on it's own w/ French doors leading to living room (currently set up as a dining room) w/a gorgeous fireplace w/ beautiful intricate detail. Hardwood floors throughout, nice sized light & airy kitchen. Main floor half bath, large windows throughout letting light stream in. Generous level backyard w/ newer 6ft wood privacy fence. Full basement w/ walk out & taller than usual ceilings, perfect & ready to finish for even more living space! Other highlights include: exposed brick wall, special mill work, pocket door, soaring ceilings & windows. Walk to Botanical Gardens, Tower Grove Park and Eateries!