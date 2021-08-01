Beautiful architectural details abound in this Historic Gem in sought after Shaw Neighborhood ready to make your own w/big ticket items already done! Roof 2020, Furnace 2021, Updated baths 2021! Rental last 3 years at $1650 per month. Features 5 bedrooms (Primary bed has a fireplace & sitting area) w/ 2 additional beds on 2nd floor & 2 more beds on 3rd floor! Entry foyer is like a room all on it's own w/ French doors leading to living room (currently set up as a dining room) w/a gorgeous fireplace w/ beautiful intricate detail. Hardwood floors throughout, nice sized light & airy kitchen. Main floor half bath, large windows throughout letting light stream in. Generous level backyard w/ newer 6ft wood privacy fence. Full basement w/ walk out & taller than usual ceilings, perfect & ready to finish for even more living space! Other highlights include: exposed brick wall, special mill work, pocket door, soaring ceilings & windows. Walk to Botanical Gardens, Tower Grove Park and Eateries!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
Cardinals notebook: Trade for former Toronto first-round pick continues spree of adding depth, hoping for impact
Zeuch, a 6-foot-7 righthander and 21st ick in 2016, was acquired Sunday. Also: Ponce de Leon, Molina updates.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against the county mandate.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
Tempers flare, outfielders flex and Cardinals salvage series, end losing streak to Reds with 10-6 victory
Despite a seven-run inning at his back, Oviedo comes two outs shy of qualifying for his first MLB win, and that search will continue into his 19th start.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
AT&T sold the building in 2006 for $205 million. It's now valued at $14 million.