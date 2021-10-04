 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Desirable Oakville Location. 5 bedroom, 2 full bath split level with 1,864 square feet of total living area. Large flat backyard with a covered patio and privacy. Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Oakville with easy access to Telegraph and major highways. Inside you will find 5 bedrooms and 2 separate living rooms with plenty of room for the entire family. Laundry room is on the lower level with plenty of storage, the washer and dryer and fridge to stay.

