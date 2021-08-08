5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

This 1904 World's Fair all brick beauty is ready for it's new owner. This century home will delight you with the gleaming wood floors, soaring ceilings, charming wood work and thoughtful updates throughout. This home has been lovingly renovated (2008) and immaculately maintained. The crisp white kitchen has new quartz countertops, a walk in pantry/mudroom with open flow to the spacious dining room/living room (plenty of room to add an island). The layout is versatile with it's configuration of 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the 2nd and 3rd floors, with a bonus half bath off the main floor hallway. The second floor has soaring ceilings, light filled bedrooms, plenty of closets (walk in) and a convenient laundry nook. Don't forget the 3rd floor bedrooms that could always be extra living space or much needed office space. There is a new parking pad for off street parking, as well as on street availability. So close to all that Tower Grove Park and South Grand have to offer!