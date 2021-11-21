This beautiful 5 bed 2 bath house is located in South City and resides on an over 1/2 acre park-like lot in Lindenwood Park. A covered porch welcomes you and your guests into the entry foyer where gleaming hardwood floors take you into the living room that is complete with big windows and a non-functional fireplace making an aesthetically pleasing look. The separate dining is located right off the living room, with an original wood trim bay window letting in more natural light and access to the kitchen. 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and access to the sunroom. Two bedrooms are located on the main-floor, including the master bedroom, which has windows with plantation style shutters, and a window bench perfect for curling up with a good book. Upstairs holds the other three bedrooms and main bath. Off the sunroom is access to the deck, patio, large yard, and detached garage. Located near restaurants, highway 44, and plenty of parks.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
