Enjoy new construction in Ladue School District without the wait! This spectacular newly-completed McKelvey-built home combines elegant design & the best of luxury details. The open floorplan is flooded with natural light and is centered around a stunning great room with vaulted ceiling & Juliet balcony. With 10' ceilings & hardwood floors throughout, the main level includes an impressive office, gourmet kitchen, enviable hearth room, butler's bar, laundry, mudroom & more. The primary bedroom suite is a true retreat, with a 12' tray ceiling, spa-like bath with zero-entry shower, soaking tub & heated floors. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level, and 5th bedroom suite, bonus/workout room & large rec room complete the walkout lower level. A jaw-dropping screened porch with phantom screens & gas fireplace overlooks the lush, private 1-acre yard. A picturesque porte-cochere connects two oversized garages with four bays and electrical vehicle charger. Truly an estate not to be missed!