Price reduced!, Beautiful rehab for LEASE! First floor boasts a bright, open and spacious floor plan, for today's living. Hardwood floors throughout. First floor bedroom and full bath. Kitchen has granite tops, decorative tile back splash, breakfast room and large pantry. Walks out to back deck. Second floor den are at tops of stairs has walkout to balcony, 4 bedrooms, 1 hall bath and a Master Suite with Whirlpool tub and separate shower. 2 car covered parking. All electric home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.