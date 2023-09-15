Perfectly situated on nearly 2 acres, 16 Ladue Ln is a curated, private estate with bespoke finishes & meticulous attention to detail. Thoughtfully laid out, an entertainer's dream w/ gracious Living & Dining spaces, both w/ French doors to patio. Main flr features include: Coffered ceilings, sweeping views of pool, gleaming hardwoods, designer wall coverings, Chef's kitchen w/ waterfall island, hearth rm w/ soaring 20' ceilings, 3 gas fireplaces. The luxurious main flr primary suite walks out to the patio/spa & includes spacious closets w/ private laundry, spa like bath w/ soaking tub & steam shower. Upstairs are 4 additional bedrooms, all suites! Expertly finished LL offers rec rm, bar, gym, full bath, & much storage. Step outside to the private, expansive outdoor living area, covered kitchen, fire pit, & saltwater pool- all new completed 2022!. 3 car garage. The private drive & mature landscaping complete this special property w/ so much to offer even for the most discerning buyer.