Darling Webster 2 sty on oversize lot boasting over 2000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms & 2 Baths. You will enjoy relaxing on the screened in front porch. Once inside you will love the large rooms on the first floor. The living room showcases a wood burning fireplace with big mantel. Large formal dining room for your holiday parties. Main floor master bedroom & main floor laundry for your convenience. The updated kitchen offers updated cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and beautiful breakfast bar. You will love the updates that include Pella windows, forced air furnace, electric, landscaping and plumbing stacks. The T staircase leads you to the 4 upstairs bedrooms and full bath. We believe the upstairs bedrooms may have wood floors underneath the carpeting. The outdoor space on this home is amazing! The level lot is a fabulous place for your family to play and do their hobbies. Large 2 car garage on long driveway for additional parking. Convenient location by hwy access.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Cardinals notebook: Molina welcomes upcoming talks with Cardinals about 2022 contract, says extension 'would be awesome'
With a Golden career headed for Bronze, Molina, 39, repeated his plan to play one more year and intends for it to be with Cardinals. Also: 2022 schedule released.