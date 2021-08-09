5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

Darling Webster 2 sty on oversize lot boasting over 2000 sq ft with 5 bedrooms & 2 Baths. You will enjoy relaxing on the screened in front porch. Once inside you will love the large rooms on the first floor. The living room showcases a wood burning fireplace with big mantel. Large formal dining room for your holiday parties. Main floor master bedroom & main floor laundry for your convenience. The updated kitchen offers updated cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and beautiful breakfast bar. You will love the updates that include Pella windows, forced air furnace, electric, landscaping and plumbing stacks. The T staircase leads you to the 4 upstairs bedrooms and full bath. We believe the upstairs bedrooms may have wood floors underneath the carpeting. The outdoor space on this home is amazing! The level lot is a fabulous place for your family to play and do their hobbies. Large 2 car garage on long driveway for additional parking. Convenient location by hwy access.