5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000

Martha Stewart would be jealous. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICK! MOVE IN READY, Two-Story Stately Masonry Home! Located in prestigious Creve Coeur Area. 0.9 mi from West Port Plaza. Finished Basement, incl full bath and bedroom, walk out. 5 Bed, 3 ½ BA, nestled 4 mi from Creve Coeur Lake Park. Amenities abound. Gigantic Level Fenced Yard with unlimited possibilities. Family room/den, living room, dining room, kitchen with walk in pantry, lots of storage, attention to detail. 2 car over-sized garage with work area. Upstairs laundry chute. ALSO COMES WITH MANY FURNISHINGS, list is available upon request. A Great educational Community, located in the Sought-after Parkway North School District.

