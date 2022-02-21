Martha Stewart would be jealous. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICK! MOVE IN READY, Two-Story Stately Masonry Home! Located in prestigious Creve Coeur Area. 0.9 mi from West Port Plaza. Finished Basement, incl full bath and bedroom, walk out. 5 Bed, 3 ½ BA, nestled 4 mi from Creve Coeur Lake Park. Amenities abound. Gigantic Level Fenced Yard with unlimited possibilities. Family room/den, living room, dining room, kitchen with walk in pantry, lots of storage, attention to detail. 2 car over-sized garage with work area. Upstairs laundry chute. ALSO COMES WITH MANY FURNISHINGS, list is available upon request. A Great educational Community, located in the Sought-after Parkway North School District.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
Hundreds of crows have been roosting for months at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but dozens have been dropping dead.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.