5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

Beautiful home located in Brookdale Subd. This home offers it ALL, almost 3000 total living sqft. including new roof (2021), 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths in this well maintained property. Refinished wood flrs & freshly painted walls thruout. Updated kitchen includes cherry cabinets, new SS 36" gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Breakfast bar open to a family room or dining room. Lots of possibilities with this great floorplan. The master bedroom with an updated en suite, 3 more bedrooms & remodeled bath (2020). Hallway closet has been transformed into a beautiful mud closet with lots of storage. The LL fully renovated (2017) including luxury vinyl plank flooring, family rec room, a kitchenette, bedroom /office (egress), full bath & plenty of storage. Furnace/AC replaced in (2017). The large laundry room includes 2 washers & 2 dryers (sold as-is). Backyard is fenced with spacious patio perfect for entertaining.