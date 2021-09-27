5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

This beautiful 2351 square foot single-family home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Sitting on a little over a half-acre in the heart of University City near Heman Park, just minutes away from the Delmar Loop, and Clayton. This home has been rehabbed and has hardwood floors throughout, some carpeting, beautiful kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and main floor laundry. The upstairs bathroom has a spa jet tub, lots of storage in the upstairs bedrooms, and its own central air unit for the second floor. The walkout basement is finished with a washer and dryer hookup, full kitchen, rec room area, walk-in cedar closet, and full bath. This could be a mother-in-law suite or rental for Wash-U students or a beautiful place to chill with the family. This could be you!!!