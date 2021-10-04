5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home in the heart of south county. This one has plenty of craftsman style woodwork and hardwood floors to give it so much charm. The kitchen is updated with solid wood cabinets and granite counters. Master suite has everything you need to relax as well as a HUGE walk in closet. All four of the other bedrooms are plenty big with great sized closets and plenty of natural lighting. Outside you will find your own little oasis that is about as peaceful as it comes. This is a must see in person home.