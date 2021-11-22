Welcome to this wonderfully updated 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in highly sought after Lindbergh School District. Inside you will find a spacious open concept main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen is equipped with gas cooktop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs there is an additional living area with beautiful laminate flooring, stylish gas fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms with new flooring, a full bath and full kitchen w/convenient laundry area! Sellers replaced the HVAC system October '21, along with the windows and front doors. Don't miss the large, fenced back yard. Great for kids to play and your next BBQ. Home is located within quick access to shopping, restaurants, and did we say Lindbergh School District? With so many updates and features this house is a must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000
