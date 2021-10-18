5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

This home has been completely remodeled to give it the second chance it deserves. A classic city charmer with renewed class and style. Restored hardwoods, 2.5 beautiful bathrooms, unique kitchen remodel, finished basement with massive storage space / storm shelter and laundry room, and a peaceful top floor master suite. You don't want to miss out on the 3 season room, the spiral staircase, calming color palette and so many more rare finds in a home like this. Every inch of this house has been customized for its new owners. The yard is just as incredible as the house, very rare deep lot for the city. The garage is spacious enough for a parked car, yard tools, a spare refrigerator and an existing workbench with storage shelves. Quiet block, great neighbors, just steps away from Lindenwood park! Mom's Deli and Ted Drewes are just around the corner. Showings begin Monday, October 4th so hurry because this one won't last long!