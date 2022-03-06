5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

One of the lrgst all brick homes in a sought after subdv w/inground pool backing to UMSL! The hdwd flrs are gorgeous & refinished when new HVAC was installed. Generous sized rms for gracious entertaining or family living. A 2 sty foyer greets you & has front & back stairs, the butler’s pantry kit. & DR. MB & rear BR open to a balcony. Rear BR connects to other BR by Jack & Jill Bth 2 front brs are attached & used as offices. 1 has blt in shelving & 1 has full bath & a door leading to back hall stairs to main fl & walk up attic. Plenty of storage in bsmt. & attic w/cedar closet. Tuck under gar. & xtra parking. Come see this spacious home awaiting your renovation & enjoy the patio & pool area overlooking park & pond for UMSL.LR & den in bsmt have WB fpl. Home has lots of character with beautiful leaded & some bay windows. Being sold in “as is” condition-seller unable to make repairs or improvements to the property. Seller will not pay for inspections or repairs.