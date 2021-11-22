5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

Welcome to 11833 Spruce Orchard, an amazing opportunity to own a 5 bedroom home near the heart of Creve Coeur! The inviting entryway opens to the formal living room & dining room, flowing right into the bright kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, & large pantry, with all appliances included! Stunning gas fireplace in family room will keep you warm all winter long! The huge glass enclosed sunroom off the back of the home has access from the breakafst room & family room. 5 large bedrooms upstairs; the primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet, & full bathroom. Partially finished basement with a large recreation room & plenty of storage! Updated neutral paint colors, & some updated light fixtures. Highly desired neighborhood and sought after Parkway North Schools; the expansive yard backs to Craig Elementay School! Convenient to highways 270 & 364, Creve Coeur Park, Maryland Heights Community Center, shopping, restaurants & Westport Plaza! Schedule an appt today!