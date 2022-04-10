5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

OPEN HOUSE 4/10 1-3PM. Old World Charm with a mix of Modern amenities offered in this spacious 5 Bed/2.5 Bath home in desirable North Hampton neighborhood. Pride of ownership shines inside & out! Featuring arched ways, coved ceilings, stain glass, newer custom storm door, solid wood 6-panel doors, original hardwood & millwork, functional Gas FP, & built-ins. Bright kitchen comes with newer SS appliances, vaulted ceiling, sky-lights, white cabs, display doors, task lighting, pantry, & center island. Basement includes Rec Rm with kitchenette, workshop, sitting area, 1/2 bath. Backyard oasis includes covered deck w/ceiling fan & lighting, playset, patio, private-inground heated pool, two storage sheds, meticulously maintained landscaping with flower beds, fruit tree. Opportunities like this gem don't present often...make this your new home to enjoy for years to come!