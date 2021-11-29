The future is coming to Old North. New Town in Old North is bringing the contemporary design, solar powered energy efficiency and smart homes to North City. This is the beginning of something old merging with something new. Leed Certified properties, with solar powered energy generation systems. SIP (Structural Insulated Panels) construction paired with solar panels, and all electric Energy Star appliances opens the door to Zero Energy homes. The properties are outfitted with Generac Inverter-Battery Cabinets for collection of extra power. Each GarPort houses dual charging stations for your electric vehicle. Your smart home can be programmed to your level of sophistication. Don't sleep on these, the first are being offered now. Three models to choose from the Jewell Model, The Richelle and The Monee. All are upgradeable to suit your tastes. 3-5 bedroom opportunities are available. Finished or unfinished lower levels. All lower levels have egress approved windows.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $330,000
