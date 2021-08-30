Welcome to this lovely, spacious 5-bedroom home in a cul-de-sac located within the highly ranked Lindbergh School District! Plenty of space with natural light from every room. Large master bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Potential space for work-from-home office set-up. Living and family rooms and new concrete patio offer a vast area for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this home in a quiet South County neighborhood with easy access to Interstates 55/270/255. Nearby establishments include mall, restaurants, hospital, auto dealerships and other stores/shops including Costco and Target. Municipal Inspection has been done. All this house needs is for you to call it home!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000
