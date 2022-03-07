5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $342,000

Don't miss this spacious light-filled two story in the sought-after Lindbergh school district, located in a quiet neighborhood at the end of the cul-de-sac. You will find lots to like about this home with plenty of space with five-bedrooms and three baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, an open living room and dining room and a wood burning fireplace in the family room. The family room walks out to the small porch leading to the large patio and fenced backyard. The Master Bedroom suite has a nice sized walk-in closet. The partially finished lower level with bar area and a wall of closets is a plus. The nice sized laundry area and another room with carpet to use as storage, an office, playroom etc. certainly adds to the features of this home. There are six panel doors, lots of closet space, and the front door was added by the previous owners. View this home today, you won't be disappointed. Close to shopping and in a very convenient location close to Interstates 55/270/255.