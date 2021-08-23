Welcome to this lovely, spacious 5-bedroom home in a cul-de-sac located within the highly ranked Lindbergh School District! Plenty of space with natural light from every room. Large master bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Potential space for work-from-home office set-up. Living and family rooms and new concrete patio offer a vast area for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this home in a quiet South County neighborhood with easy access to Interstates 55/270/255. Nearby establishments include mall, restaurants, hospital, auto dealerships and other stores/shops including Costco and Target. Municipal Inspection has been done. All this house needs is for you to call it home! Sellers will offer a $1,500 buyer agent bonus to the agent that brings us an accepted contract by August 31st, 2021.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $343,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.