 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $345,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $345,000

Wonderfully preserved and exquisitely updated best describes this Tower Grove Heights two and a half story brick home. The home boasts a breathtaking entry foyer, gleaming inlaid hardwood flooring, deacons bench, functioning pocket doors,copper door handles and plates,incredible mantles, wood burning stove, stained glass windows, and a professionally landscaped courtyard. The updated kitchen includes custom 42 inch cabinetry, crown molding and light rail,imported ceramic tile flooring, a Jenn-Air dual fuel double oven free standing stainless steel five burner range, a Maytag tall tub energy star stainless steel dishwasher, and a stainless steel GE microwave/convection oven. Other amenities include; a newer oversized one car garage, and freshly painted inside and out. Steps from some of St. Louis' finest restaurants and the South Grand business district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News