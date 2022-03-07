Wonderfully preserved and exquisitely updated best describes this Tower Grove Heights two and a half story brick home. The home boasts a breathtaking entry foyer, gleaming inlaid hardwood flooring, deacons bench, functioning pocket doors,copper door handles and plates,incredible mantles, wood burning stove, stained glass windows, and a professionally landscaped courtyard. The updated kitchen includes custom 42 inch cabinetry, crown molding and light rail,imported ceramic tile flooring, a Jenn-Air dual fuel double oven free standing stainless steel five burner range, a Maytag tall tub energy star stainless steel dishwasher, and a stainless steel GE microwave/convection oven. Other amenities include; a newer oversized one car garage, and freshly painted inside and out. Steps from some of St. Louis' finest restaurants and the South Grand business district.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $345,000
