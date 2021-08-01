 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

Wonderfully rehabbed home in the Fox Park neighborhood. Updated kitchen, lighting, bathrooms, fixtures, and even more! This isn't just a cosmetic rehab either. New roof, HVAC, Electric, plumbing, and water heaters. Dual zoned HVAC help keep this massive home the perfect temperature year round. Enjoy cooking in your luxurious kitchen while still being able to be a part of the fun thanks to the open floorplan. Main floor laundry, full bath, and a guest room round out the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, and an office/additional living room. Located minutes from dining, shopping, and more make your appointment to view this home today.

