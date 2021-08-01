5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

Stunning 1.5 story, 5 bed 3 bath home located in Lakeshire. First noticeable mentions would be the gleaming hardwood floors that lead throughout the first floor. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, with vinyl windows. . You can access the backyard through the main floor or the walkout basement that is partially finished. Take a look outside and you see the beautifully maintained back yard, with deck, patio, and pergola that is shrouded in lush vines. Large, flat back yard that leads to a wooded area for added privacy. The all brick home is conveniently located near Grant's Farm and highways 44 and 55. Located in the Affton School District and close to restaurants and retail.