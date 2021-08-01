5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

***NEW PRICE*** Beautiful 2.5 sty 2500 SF + Victorian 5BR,3 BA home in prime Tower Grove East locale. Entrance features 12x15 foyer area,with grand oak staircase to the 3rd fl,paneled wood and deacon's bench. Large open living room, dining rm and kitchen w/center island,granite and lots of 42" custom cabinetry,fully appointed with stainless appliances,walk in pantry and more. 10 ft ceilings, lots of natural light w/extra room addition that could be den/office/TV rm. 1st Fl Laundry rm for convenience;oak flooring throughout 1st fl. 2nd Fl hosts spacious 12x16 master BR, Bath w/shower, tile flooring, lots of closet space & another guest bedroom/guest bath. 3rd Fl. has two addt'l bedrooms. Back yard has privacy fencing, landscaping and fruit trees incredible patio area with planting spaces. Nice newer constructed 2 car detached garage. All this blocks from Tower Grove Park, South Grand shops and restaurants and major highways and campuses. Great walkable neighborhood!