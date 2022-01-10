5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

This stunning home is ideally set on a large corner lot featuring 5 SPACIOUS bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The welcoming covered front porch opens to the large foyer which leads to the beautiful dining room, perfect for entertaining. Off the dining room you will find another sitting area that would be an ideal home office or quite place to just relax. The updated kitchen features beautiful white shaker style cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, subway title backsplash and large pantry. Flowing off of the cozy family room complete with gas fireplace is the beautiful sunroom overlooking the park like backyard with its mature landscaping and fully enclosed fencing. Moving upstairs you will find 5 impressively sized bedrooms including the master suite with large on suite bath and ample closet space. The unfinished basement is a blank canvas just waiting for your creative touches! This is one you certainly do not want to miss! Welcome 2022 with this perfect home!