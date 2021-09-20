5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000

Welcome to our 1896 brick showstopper that retains the craftsmanship and exquisite details of the past,while showing off pride of ownership and updates throughout! You won't be able to take your eyes off the elegant staircase,GLEAMING hardwood floors,soaring 10.5 foot ceilings,intricate moldings and stunning windows. The living room,dining room and primary bedroom are all anchored by gorgeous fireplaces. The kitchen is a cook/entertainer's delight,spanning the entire width of the home with a large island & plenty of cabinet/counter space. The back hallway has extra pantry space and leads to the charming back staircase. Versatility is the name of the game on the second and third floors with oversized rooms,window,closets and 2 full bathrooms. Look for the operational transom windows above each door or the wrap around walk in primary closet that leads to your en suite bathroom. The yard is fully fenced with 2 private parking spots off the alley and Tower Grove Park across the street!