Amazing 3 story home in Tower Grove Heights! This updated house with historic details intact is waiting for you to call it home! Walk up the steps to the sweet covered front porch, enter to the spacious foyer with beautiful hardwood floors and staircase. Spacious living room flows through arched doorway to separate dining space and updated kitchen with stainless appliances, built in cabinet, & quartz countertops. Powder room on main level. Walk up the stairs past the stained glass window to find 3 bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom perfect for office with walk out balcony & a full bathroom on 2nd level. 2 large spaces on 3rd floor that could be large bedroom & family room or office. Adorable backyard with patio and a 2 car garage! Walk to everything! A block from all the restaurants and shops on South Grand! A block from Tower Grove Park and its festivals, farmer's market and concerts! Offers to be reviewed Monday Feb. 14th, please submit by 1:00 pm on the 14th.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.