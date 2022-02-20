5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $359,000

Amazing 3 story home in Tower Grove Heights! This updated house with historic details intact is waiting for you to call it home! Walk up the steps to the sweet covered front porch, enter to the spacious foyer with beautiful hardwood floors and staircase. Spacious living room flows through arched doorway to separate dining space and updated kitchen with stainless appliances, built in cabinet, & quartz countertops. Powder room on main level. Walk up the stairs past the stained glass window to find 3 bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom perfect for office with walk out balcony & a full bathroom on 2nd level. 2 large spaces on 3rd floor that could be large bedroom & family room or office. Adorable backyard with patio and a 2 car garage! Walk to everything! A block from all the restaurants and shops on South Grand! A block from Tower Grove Park and its festivals, farmer's market and concerts! Offers to be reviewed Monday Feb. 14th, please submit by 1:00 pm on the 14th.