5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $368,000

Imagine living between Shaw's Garden & The Hill, walking distance to Tower Grove Park. This tree lined secret street is your opportunity to own a brick 2 family, currently utilized as a 5 bed, 2 bath home. Many original features provide character, along w/ valuable updates: Zoned AC, 4 year old new roof, electric, HWH & wood burning fireplace. The 2nd floor boasts a Kitchen w/ open floor plan as wall has been removed for a breakfast bar. Dreamy Balcony provides fun space to read or bird watch. Stained glass, original built ins & millwork, wood floors, plus original basket weave tiled floors in both bathrooms. First floor unit offers 2 beds & second floor has 3 bedrooms! The Exterior has been well maintained: 20 year flat roof, replaced parapet wall, tuckpointed & French drain for water drainage. Two new air handlers & compressors. Lower level basement has fun bar which could be finished. Off street parking, fenced level yard. Backs up to Tower Grove Place. & 2 blocks from the park.