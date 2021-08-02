Welcome to this lovely 5-bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fresh paint throughout with natural light from every room. Potential space for home office set-up. Large master bedroom has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is plenty of room to entertain family and friends on the new patio in the large backyard with mature trees. You will find additional space for activities and storage in the finished basement. Located in the well-sought after and highly-ranked Lindbergh school district (Dressel Elem, Sperreng Middle School, and Lindbergh High). Enjoy this peaceful neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 55/ 270. Nearby establishments include mall, restaurants, auto dealerships, hospital, Vetta Sports, Costco, Target, Aldi and other groceries and shops. Municipal Inspection has been done! All this house needs is for your wonderful family to call it home.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $368,500
