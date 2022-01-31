Gorgeous five-bedroom, three-bath home centrally located south of Westport Plaza! All three bathrooms are renovated and updated! BRAND NEW kitchen boasting custom, soft-close cabinets, granite, and stainless-steel appliances! The open staircase makes the walk-out basement more like an extension of the living areas. Generous bedroom, bathroom, and living area with wood-burning fireplace located in the basement! All new flooring throughout both levels! In the utility area, you will find: a new plumbing stack, updated electrical panel, and a new hot-water heater! Spacious 2-car garage and large parking pad in the back of the home. Quick access to Hwy 270 and the Page extension!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $369,000
