WELCOME TO TOWER GROVE LIVING!Totally renovated into a SFR. New EVERYTHING!Orginial hardwoods adorn this century old historic home.4 bedrooms with an OFFICE.Balcony overlooking TOWER GROVE. Double decker deck. Open kitchen/ Hearth room for the family to gather at breakfast time.Cozy up to one of 2 fireplaces with orginial mantel and tile work.Custom lighting throughout.Mater en suite added with Cove rainhead shower.Custom fixtures throughout also.Off street parking for 2.Dual Zoned HVAC.GIANT BEDROOMS.2 staircases..PERFECT AIR BNB OR RENTAL with all the colleges near by or make it your new HOME.New Fencing and Ahwnig.Master closet is huge!Orginial doors and some windows with orginial blown glasS_RARE FIND. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!Beware of the 2 lion statues that came with the home and thought to be original as well! Listing as-is, seller to do no repair. Agent Owned
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.