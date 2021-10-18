This spacious 10-room, 2-story house is the perfect mix of both traditional & open floor plans. Pattonville Schools & Cambridge subdivision. Large eat-in kitchen features upgraded wood cabinets, dbl oven & walk-in pantry—A chef's delight! Entertain in the formal dining or the screened-in sunporch w/ access to the outdoor patio. The spacious family room on the main floor w/ woodburning fireplace will quickly be your favorite hangout spot! Two staircases lead upstairs, including an elegant spiral leading to the Mstr suite. This sizeable suite features a walk-in closet, vanity & oversized jetted tub. 5 bedrooms are all located on the same floor. Owners expanded the home, adding a 2-story addition on the rear for a total of 3396 sq ft. LL completes the home w/ a total of 4190 sq ft of space with laundry, storage and finished area. 2-car garage w/ extended third driveway. NEW ROOF, DOWNSPOUTS AND GUTTERS 9/2021. STL Occupancy Inspection completed. Seller to do no repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,000
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.