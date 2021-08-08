5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $379,900

Opportunity knocks! Immediate occupancy! Compton Heights area 4 bedroom, 3 bath updated throughout, original millwork, hardwood floor through-out. 10 ft ceilings and stained glass. All the character still intact! Working pocket doors, living room fireplace, transom windows, It's spectacular. The 3rd floor has a 2 room office for your work-at-home customers. Walk to lots of restaurants and shops. Close to historic Tower Grove park. Enjoy a gorgeous backyard, fenced and level, and a 1 car brick garage. You'll love all the natural woodwork throughout.