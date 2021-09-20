 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $389,900

Impeccably maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lindbergh School District is ready for a new family. This home features an inground pool on a parklike 1/2 acre yard. This home offers over 2100 sq. ft. of living space w/many custom features throughout. Enjoy coffee on the screened-in porch; entertain year round in the lower level family room that leads to the backyard & pool. This level of living offers 2 bedrooms & full bath, pool toy storage room, & recreational room. The basement includes storage room w/built in shelves, not to mention a finished portion for storage, work area or hobby room. The main level of living is inviting w/living/dining room (wood floors under carpet), kitchen, & breakfast room boasting a 4 window bay. As you move to the upper level of the home, you will find wood floors in all three bedrooms; upper level includes 2 full baths. Don't miss the storage offered on this level w/some custom closet features. Conveniently located w/in walking distance to schools.

